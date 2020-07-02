Novartis to pay $678 million to settle doctor-bribe claims

Novartis paid “exorbitant speaker fees to doctors who gave no meaningful presentations, and provided expensive meals and alcohol to doctor attendees and their guests," federal prosecutors in Manhattan said in a statement Wednesday. The case had been set to go to trial last year before being delayed to allow settlement talks to play out.As part of the accord, Novartis will change how the company markets its drugs to doctors as part of a so-called “corporate integrity agreement," the drugmaker said in a statement. The deal also resolved claims by the New York Attorney General’s Office over the kickbacks, designed to boost sales of the company’s cardiovascular and diabetes drugs reimbursed by federal health-care programs. Novartis shares rose less than 1% to 83.26 Swiss francs in Zurich trading Thursday.