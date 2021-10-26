Novartis weighs sale or spinoff of generic drug unit Sandoz

In response to greater competition, Novartis has pivoted Sandoz toward higher-value generics, such as biosimilars, which are near-replicas of biologic drugs made using living cells. Sandoz has also become an autonomous unit within Novartis, to give it more flexibility. But the unit, which accounts for around a fifth of total sales for Novartis, has still proven a drag on the company’s growth. In the third quarter, Sandoz sales fell 2% at constant currencies to $2.4 billion despite volumes increasing. Sandoz’s U.S. sales dropped 20%.