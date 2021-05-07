NEW DELHI: Novavax on Friday criticised the proposal to waive intellectual property rights for covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying that such a move would undermine vaccine developers’ efforts for equitable access to jabs.

“The WTO TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver and similar proposals to weaken intellectual property protection would not achieve equitable vaccine access, and instead has the very real potential to undermine Novavax’ ability to fulfill our commitment," the US-based company said.

The commitment Novavax is referring to is an advance purchase agreement it and its partner, Serum Institute of India, signed with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance on Thursday to supply a cumulative 1.1 billion doses of its protein subunit covid-19 vaccine to the Covax facility, when it gets an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. Out of the total doses, Novavax will supply 350 million starting July-September, while Serum Institute will manufacture and deliver the rest.

Under a partnership with Novavax, Serum Institute will be producing the vaccine under its brand Covovax, and will manufacture sell the vaccine in India and abroad.

In its statement on Friday, Novavax said that vaccine manufacturing relies upon access to limited raw materials and consumables, strong partnerships with capable manufacturers and free movement of supplies and vaccines between countries—all of which would be constrained by a TRIPS waiver.

“A TRIPS waiver could further constrain resources by diverting them to entities incapable of manufacturing safe and effective vaccines in the near term. A TRIPS waiver could also undermine existing partnerships and would not promote timely capacity-building," the company said, adding that a waiver could also increase national barriers to the free flow of materials and vaccine doses.

To be sure, even though a TRIPS waiver is not in place, Serum Institute has so far been unable to start at-risk production of Covovax because the company is unable to secure crucial raw materials from the US due to restrictions placed by the government there through invocation of the Defence Production Act in February.

The statement comes two days after the US government said that it would support a joint proposal by India and South Africa at the WTO for a waiver on intellectual property on medicinal tools, but only for vaccines.

In October, India and South Africa jointly made a proposal to the WTO’s Council for TRIPS to adopt a general waiver on patents and other related barriers on diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for covid-19 for the duration of the pandemic.

Vaccine manufacturers and experts say a TRIPS waiver is unlikely to help increase production and supply if there is no transfer of technology from the innovator firm.

Vaccine developers like Novavax, Pfizer and others as well as developed countries such as the European Union, UK, Australia and Japan have been opposed to a TRIPS waiver on vaccines and other covid-19 medical tools, saying that it would hamper innovation.

However, there is increasing pressure from civil society and activists group in favour of the waiver during the pandemic as it would help countries better combat the pandemic.

