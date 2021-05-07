Novavax criticises vaccine patent waiver proposal

The commitment Novavax is referring to is an advance purchase agreement it and its partner, Serum Institute of India, signed with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance on Thursday to supply a cumulative 1.1 billion doses of its protein subunit covid-19 vaccine to the Covax facility, when it gets an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. Out of the total doses, Novavax will supply 350 million starting July-September, while Serum Institute will manufacture and deliver the rest.