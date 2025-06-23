Novo Nordisk exits obesity-drug partnership with Hims & Hers, cites compounding concerns

The partnership had been touted as a way to boost obesity-drug sales in the US

Published23 Jun 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Novo shares lost as much as 5% in Copenhagen.
Novo shares lost as much as 5% in Copenhagen.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S said on Monday it is terminating a recently formed obesity-drug partnership with Hims & Hers Health Inc, citing concerns about sales of compounded drugs and misleading marketing.

Shares of Hims & Hers plunged 18% in trading before US stock exchanges opened. Novo lost as much as 5% in Copenhagen.

