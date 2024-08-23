Novo Nordisk wants to boost India GCC capacity, but no plans for production unit
Summary
- The weight-loss drugmaker plans to add 1,300 new job roles at its India centre by 2026, with plans to onboard 700 new hires by the end of this year
NEW DELHI : Danish drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk plans to scale up its operations in India by expanding its collaborations with its existing partners, said John Dawber, corporate vice-president and managing director for Global Business Services (GBS) at Novo Nordisk.