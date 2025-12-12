Ozempic an “epic launch” in India: Novo Nordisk India MD Vikrant Shrotriya
In an interview, Novo Nordisk India’s managing director Vikrant Shrotriya discusses the launch of Ozempic, the company’s plans to lead India’s fast-growing obesity drug market, and how it is navigating competition and upcoming generic threats
MUMBAI: Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic in India on Friday, pricing the entry 0.25 mg dose at ₹8,800 for a four-week course. The launch comes close on the heels of Wegovy, its dedicated weight-loss injection, which entered the market in June.