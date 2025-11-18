Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price, plans to launch oral weight-loss pill in US market — All we know

Novo Nordisk plans “all in” launch of Wegovy pill in the US market and will cut price of the drug's injectable option in the country, in line with a deal with the Trump administration. Here's the new prices, and other details. 

Livemint, Reuters
Updated18 Nov 2025, 01:54 AM IST
Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy pictured at a pharmacy. Maker Novo Nordisk said it is decreasing prices in the US to $349 per month, with a limited $149 per month first-time offer under certain insurance plans.
Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy pictured at a pharmacy. Maker Novo Nordisk said it is decreasing prices in the US to $349 per month, with a limited $149 per month first-time offer under certain insurance plans. (Reuters / Hollie Adams)

Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk on 17 November said that it will lower the price of its obesity drug Wegovy's injectable option in the United States and plans to go “all in” on its upcoming oral weight-loss pill to gain back lost market share in the lucrative market, Reuters reported.

Novo is awaiting US regulatory nod for Wegovy's oral version by year-end, with the pill format expected to appeal to patients who prefer to avoid injections. “We have more than enough pills this time, so we're going to go all in and really make this happen,” CEO Mike Doustdar said at an event hosted by the Danish Shareholders Association.

The company — locked in a race with US rival Eli Lilly — is looking to avoid a repeat of the supply issues that plagued its launch of injectable Wegovy in 2021, which paved the way for Lilly and compounded copycat versions.

Also Read | US-India trade deal: Phase one of bilateral trade agreement almost complete

Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price: Trump deal in effect?

  • Novo on November 17 also said it will cut the price of injectable Wegovy to $349 per month for cash-paying patients in the US, down from $499.
  • Notably, this comes after a previously announced deal with US President Donald Trump, which was scheduled to begin in January 2025.
  • First-time doses of Wegovy and Ozempic, a diabetes drug that contains the same active ingredient, will also be available for $149 per month to Medicare, Medicaid, and cash-paying patients through the government-backed TrumpRx platform or via commercial partners such as GoodRx, WeightWatchers, and Costco.
  • The price adjustments come as Novo has struggled to fend off competition from Eli Lilly, which moved faster to offer its drug to cash payers, and from pharmacies and telehealth providers selling cheaper copies of Wegovy.

Doustdar noted that consumers using weight-loss drugs exhibit more “consumer-like behaviour” compared to Novo's traditional diabetes patient base, underscoring the need for greater adaptability in its commercial approach. “That requires that we need to very quickly adjust to this,” he said.

Newly-elected Novo chairman Lars Rebien Sorensen on 14 November had said he plans to add over-the-counter expertise to the board.

Also Read | Self-employment leads India's job growth, outpaces salaried jobs, casual labour

Novo gets aggressive as sales growth stalls

“I like the initiative and the new tone. I have long waited for Novo to push a more aggressive strategy to try and regain momentum in the United States,” said Claus Henrik Johansen, CEO of Global Health Invest, a Danish healthcare investment fund that does not own Novo shares currently.

Doustdar said that sales in the fourth quarter were poised to fall by 4% based on “a mathematical calculation of what we have told the market”. Sales grew 18% in the first three months of this year but growth has slowed since then.

“You could say it's really bad. We are only giving medication to a fraction of those who want it, who need it,” he said, while emphasizing the potential for the company's pricing and output strategies to dramatically expand patient access.

Paul Major, a healthcare-focused portfolio manager at Bellevue Asset Management, which also currently does not hold Novo shares, said Doustdar's comments underline the risks Novo faces in executing its strategy. “This is the ‘if you build it, they will come’ argument. Prices fall, and you hope you get a volume offset. We'll have to see,” he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Key Takeaways
  • Novo Nordisk is reducing the price of Wegovy to improve accessibility and regain market position.
  • The upcoming oral version of Wegovy is anticipated to attract more patients who prefer non-injection options.
  • The company is adapting its strategy to counter increased competition and consumer behavior in the weight-loss drug market.
BusinessPharma
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsNovo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price, plans to launch oral weight-loss pill in US market — All we know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.