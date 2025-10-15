Novo Nordisk layoffs: Pharma major begins job cuts in US amid fierce weight-loss drug battle — Here's what we know

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published15 Oct 2025, 11:11 PM IST
Novo Nordisk is reportedly set to lay off staff from its US operations by next week.
Novo Nordisk layoffs: Denmark-based pharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk has started job cuts in its US market. The staff who are set to be affected by the layoff will be notified between this week and the upcoming week, reported the news agency Reuters, citing an email and people aware of the development on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

