Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly over alleged false advertising | What we know so far

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly in a US federal court, accusing the US drugmaker of falsely advertising its weight-loss drugs as being more effective than Novo Nordisk’s treatments.

Novo said in its lawsuit to the US District Court in New Jersey that Lilly violated federal and state false advertising and unfair competition laws, including the Lanham Act, through nationwide advertising campaigns for the obesity drug Zepbound and the diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

It further said Lilly compared the highest approved doses of its medicines with lower doses of Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic while omitting newer, higher-dose versions that Novo says deliver greater weight loss. And hence, it is seeking a court order requiring Lilly to withdraw the advertisements and run a corrective advertising campaign

It further stated that it plans to seek a preliminary injunction if Lilly does not voluntarily remove the ads.

Novo said it sent Lilly a cease-and-desist letter in April after US Regulators approved a 7.2 mg dose of Wegovy. According to Novo's general counsel, John Kuckelman, Lilly did not reply to the letter. Instead, the company added what Novo called an inadequate disclaimer to its advertisements.

Kuckelman told Reuters Lilly's advertisements compare weight-loss results of about 50 pounds for Zepbound with about 33 pounds for Wegovy, even though no head-to-head trial has compared the highest approved doses of the medicines.

“A separate late-stage trials of the highest doses showed average weight loss of about 48 pounds for Zepbound and 47 pounds for Wegovy.”