Delhi High Court bars Sun Pharma from selling its semaglutide drug in India until Novo's patent expires

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restrained Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd from selling or launching its generic version of semaglutide in India until the expiry of Danish innovator Novo Nordisk’s patent in March 2026.

The court, however, permitted Sun Pharma to manufacture and export semaglutide to non-patent countries, extending to Sun the same relief it granted Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a similar dispute earlier this month.

A bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed Sun Pharma to file an undertaking confirming that it will not sell semaglutide in India within two weeks.

The court also issued summons to Sun Pharma, seeking its response to Novo’s plea. The matter has been adjourned to 21 February, with the court indicating that the same interim arrangement will continue until then.

The order mirrors the court’s 2 December ruling in Novo’s lawsuit against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, where the judge declined Novo’s plea for a blanket interim injunction but allowed Dr. Reddy’s to continue exporting semaglutide until the patent expires, while restraining domestic sale.

In that case, the court held that Novo had not demonstrated a strong prima facie case for interim relief and that any monetary loss could be compensated later if the innovator ultimately succeeded at trial. The court also recorded Dr. Reddy’s undertaking not to sell the drug in India and directed it to disclose manufacturing and export data since April 2025. Novo’s counsel indicated that the company intends to challenge the ruling next week before a division bench.

Wednesday’s developments come a day after Novo Nordisk dragged Sun Pharma to court, seeking urgent orders to block an anticipated launch within 24 hours of Sun’s generic semaglutide. With the weight-loss drug inches away from losing patent exclusivity in India, Novo has intensified its legal campaign against Indian companies preparing to enter the fast-expanding market for GLP-1 agonists.

Huge market The race for weight-loss drugs is intensifying in India as innovators gain ground. Several domestic drugmakers, including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s and Natco Pharma, are gearing up to launch generic semaglutide once its patent expires in March 2026. Others, such as Cipla and Emcure Pharma, have inked partnerships with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, respectively, to distribute their drugs domestically.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo’s GLP-1 drugs — Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus. Initially developed for type-2 diabetes, it later gained approval for obesity treatment, with clinical studies showing 15–23% weight loss. Wegovy was launched in India in June at a monthly cost of ₹17,345– ₹26,050, later cut by 37% to ₹10,850 amid growing competition.

India’s GLP-1 agonists market has grown rapidly — from ₹186 crore in November 2022 to ₹1,047 crore in November 2025, according to data from pharma intelligence platform Pharmarack. Eli Lilly’s drug tirzepatide (Mounjaro) has led the market since its launch in March 2025, crossing ₹100 crore in monthly sales in October.