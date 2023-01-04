‘Novo Nordisk to launch once-a-week insulin regime for Indian patients’3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST
The pharmaceuticals major is conducting trials in 27 sites involving 217 patients in India, Shrotriya said
NEW DELHI : In a major breakthrough, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is working on a once-a-week insulin regime for Indian patients. The pharmaceuticals major is conducting trials in 27 sites involving 217 patients in India, said Vikrant Shrotriya, India managing director and corporate vice president, Novo Nordisk, in an interview. This assumes significance considering that India has a diabetic patient load of 77 million, with around 5 million under insulin management, who were identified as a high-risk category in an evolving covid-19 scenario. The firm, which will complete 100 years in February, is also working on a weekly molecule drug for treating hemophilia, a rare blood disorder. Edited excerpts.