NEW DELHI : In a major breakthrough, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is working on a once-a-week insulin regime for Indian patients. The pharmaceuticals major is conducting trials in 27 sites involving 217 patients in India, said Vikrant Shrotriya, India managing director and corporate vice president, Novo Nordisk, in an interview. This assumes significance considering that India has a diabetic patient load of 77 million, with around 5 million under insulin management, who were identified as a high-risk category in an evolving covid-19 scenario. The firm, which will complete 100 years in February, is also working on a weekly molecule drug for treating hemophilia, a rare blood disorder. Edited excerpts .

In the last one year, what were the major activities of Novo Nordisk?

Last year was a year of innovation for us. That gets rejuvenated when Prime Minister Modi talks about India becoming the pharmacy of the world. Novo Nordisk took the step in launching oral Semaglutide in tablet form for diabetes management in India. We also provide human insulin and new generation analog for diabetes control. We expanded footprint in research and developments and established three centres of excellence (CoE) at JIMS Noida, Aligarh Muslim University and Hyderabad. We are in talks with the Karnataka government for launching a CoE. The centres of excellence are for treating patients with type 1 diabetes and dependent on insulin. We did a joint partnership with Roche pharma to provide free diabetes monitoring and management kits to children with type 1 diabetes. During the covid pandemic, we ensured the availability of our products, and are actively working on a treatment for hemophilia—a rare blood disorder. Recently, we launched a drug for post-partum hemorrhage inn India.

How did you ensure supply of insulin during covid?

During covid, diabetes and cardio vascular diseases were quite a serious issue, and covid itself increases the blood sugar level in the body. During the pandemic, demand for insulin increased substantially, and it was very difficult to maintain the supply across the country. But India’s drug regulator and state governments were very active in ensuring that supply of insulin was smooth. We are expanding capacity to ensure enough insulin production to maintain reserves in case of an unprecedented covid wave in India. Largely, we keep a stock of 3-4 months in terms of taking care of the India demand.

Is the company taking any initiative for developing a new insulin product in the coming days?

We are working on a once-a -week insulin regime for the Indian population. The company is conducting clinical trials across 27 sites in India with around 217 patients. This is right now for phase 3 trials, and if everything goes right, we can see launches across the globe, including India. The move would be fantastic for diabetic patients. The trials are also being conducted in other countries and we are looking forward to launch the product in the coming years.

What are you doing to treat hemophilia?

Novo Nordisk is developing a new drug molecule, called Somapacitan, for treating growth hormones, which will be given once a week to patients. Right now, patients who have deficiency in growth hormones are required to take the injections every day. Right now, we are looking for regulatory approvals in the Indian market from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. Recently, we launched a drug for post-partum hemorrhage in India and for treating bleeding after delivery. We are happy about the result and are trying to ensure access to this product is available across the country.

This also requires huge awareness because most patients do not even know about their own health condition, and at the same time, there are very less centres for treating such rare blood disorders.