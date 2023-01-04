‘Novo Nordisk to launch once-a-week insulin regime for Indian patients’

Last year was a year of innovation for us. That gets rejuvenated when Prime Minister Modi talks about India becoming the pharmacy of the world. Novo Nordisk took the step in launching oral Semaglutide in tablet form for diabetes management in India. We also provide human insulin and new generation analog for diabetes control. We expanded footprint in research and developments and established three centres of excellence (CoE) at JIMS Noida, Aligarh Muslim University and Hyderabad. We are in talks with the Karnataka government for launching a CoE. The centres of excellence are for treating patients with type 1 diabetes and dependent on insulin. We did a joint partnership with Roche pharma to provide free diabetes monitoring and management kits to children with type 1 diabetes. During the covid pandemic, we ensured the availability of our products, and are actively working on a treatment for hemophilia—a rare blood disorder. Recently, we launched a drug for post-partum hemorrhage inn India.

