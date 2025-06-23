Novo Nordisk’s new obesity drug beats Wegovy weight loss in early trial

Novo Nordisk’s new weight-loss drug helped patients lose even more weight on average than its current Wegovy blockbuster treatment, an early-stage trial showed, as the drugmaker races to develop the next generation of obesity medicines.

The company’s drug, known as amycretin, helped patients lose over 24% of their weight, which compares with an average of about 17% for its Wegovy treatment.

The drug mimics the same gut hormone as the Wegovy treatment to suppress appetite, delay stomach emptying and control blood sugar, but combines it with amylin, a hormone in the pancreas that also regulates appetite.

The new treatment was administered as a once-weekly shot and a daily pill, with results showing that side effects were mostly in line with other obesity medications. Patients taking the amycretin injection lost an average of 24.3% of their weight when dosing up to a 60-milligram shot over 36 weeks of treatment, while those on the pill lost up to 13.1% over 12 weeks.

Data published earlier this year showed amycretin achieved 22% weight loss in patients on a 20-milligram dose after 36 weeks.

The data was published in the Lancet and presented at the American Diabetes Association conference over the weekend. Novo Nordisk plans a late-stage trial for the new drug early next year.

The Danish drugmaker is trying to develop new obesity medicines as competition from Eli Lilly’s Zepbound as well as copycat versions of its drugs have dented sales in the key U.S. market. Some disappointing results in recent trials and concerns over lower pricing in the U.S. have also hit sentiment and the company last month ousted its chief executive.

Over the weekend, Novo Nordisk said separately that full results from a study into its next-generation obesity shot CagriSema showed that its safety profile is comparable with drugs such as Wegovy. It said a low number of patients dropped out of the trial due to adverse events, which were mainly gastrointestinal, transient and mild to moderate in severity.

“These results reinforce our confidence in CagriSema, and we continue to study the potential of this combination," Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of development at Novo Nordisk, said.

CagriSema combines the main ingredient in Wegovy with cagrilintide, an experimental drug that mimics amylin.

Early study data of the drug late last year disappointed investors with the weight loss it achieved, wiping out nearly $100 billion of the drugmaker’s stock-market value. The trial showed overweight or obese volunteers without type 2 diabetes lost an average of 22.7% of their weight after 68 weeks, falling short of the 25% Novo Nordisk had expected.

In further data presented at the conference, the company said patients with obesity but without diabetes achieved mean weight loss of 21% when taking a higher dose of Wegovy than is currently marketed. A third of patients lost 25% of their weight, it added.

The trial tested a 7.2-milligram dose of the drug, and found the safety and tolerability was consistent with the currently approved 2.4-milligram dose, it said.

Novo Nordisk expects to file the higher dose of Wegovy for a label update in the EU in the second half of 2025, followed by regulatory submissions in other markets where Wegovy is already approved.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com