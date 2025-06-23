Novo Nordisk’s new obesity drug beats Wegovy weight loss in early trial
Summary
Amycretin helped patients lose over 24% of their weight, compared with an average of about 17% for Wegovy.
Novo Nordisk’s new weight-loss drug helped patients lose even more weight on average than its current Wegovy blockbuster treatment, an early-stage trial showed, as the drugmaker races to develop the next generation of obesity medicines.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story