Now, a Religare director in Burmans’ crosshairs

“Mr Ahmed has made bald statements on the merits of the offer and used pejorative terms to describe the open offer. Being an independent director, his statements may be viewed by public shareholders as having been made with due care and enquiry. This is his duty as an independent director. Mr Ahmed has not made available the basis of his statements and the conclusions or any reasoning behind the same. He has cast wild aspersions. This violates the basic structure of the duty of the board under general law and SAST Regulations to comply with reasoned recommendations," the letter stated.