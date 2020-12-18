OPEN APP
A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft. (Reuters)
Now book Vistara flight tickets directly on Google

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 01:56 PM IST Staff Writer

The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets

Vistara flyers can now directly search and book tickets on its flights using Google, the company announced on Friday.

The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated 'Book on Google' feature, the airline said in a statement.

"We are sure that this new 'Book on Google' feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers," Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

The airline said this new feature has been made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

