New Delhi: Indians have turned more conscious about the snacks they consume, investigating ingredients, exercising portion control and looking for greater variety, a survey by Mondelēz India showed.

Many respondents said they are choosing those snacks that either help take care of their body or serve their nutritional needs. In fact, 86% said they snack to boost their mood, find quiet moments, find a sense of comfort, and relax.

The findings were part of Mondelēz India’s third annual State of Snacking survey conducted by The Harris Poll. It was conducted online during 5-27 October among 253 respondents in India, and the results were released on Friday.

“The headline is that they’re investing a much greater amount of time in their snacks; it was a transactional exercise in the past, it’s becoming more meaningful," said Anil Viswanathan, vice-president of marketing at Mondelēz India, which makes Oreo biscuits and Cadbury chocolates.

Viswanathan said consumers are seeing snacks beyond the lens of foods that fulfil functional and emotional needs, but also see if they double up as wellness promoters and meal alternatives.

As much as 95% Indians said they are likely to seek snacks with a special ingredient or health qualities in the near future, compared to 87% consumers globally.

Consumers are upgrading to more packaged foods and expanding their repertoire of consumption in India. The general affluence among urban households has prompted many to seek options beyond glucose cookies and salted chips.

The shift has become more pronounced during the pandemic as consumers spent longer hours at home and cooked more meals. The pandemic has also raised concerns about general well-being, influencing eating habits.

“In the wake of the pandemic’s pause, consumers from India are reassessing what snacking looks like, tastes like, and what it means to them in the context of their lives," the report said.

Eight in 10 people Indians surveyed said they look for snacks that are portion-controlled. “Health and well-being are playing a more active role where it’s becoming part of the purchase decision hierarchy," said Viswanathan.

Consumers are also seeking more variety. Eight in 10 Indians said they consumed different snacks currently than what they did three years ago; a similar number expects wider snacking options to choose from in the next three years.

Viswanathan said while the trend is pan-India, it is more prevalent in urban markets. But it trickles down to smaller markets, he said. The trend has accelerated since the outbreak of covid, he added.

Mondelez India will launch more combination products in the market, offering both choices, as well as new ingredients and flavours. It may do more innovation around dark chocolates as well as its health-positioned Bournvita biscuit brand, Viswanathan added.

Some respondents also said that as life stages and tastes evolve, they crave choice across products they consume.

Respondents also said they balance foods that are both purely indulgent while also eating foods for sustenance, with eight in 10 saying they eat at least one snack for sustenance and one snack for indulgence each day.

Continuing previous years’ trends, the majority of respondents said snacks are replacing meals. Three-quarters said they prefer to eat many small meals throughout the day, as opposed to a few large ones.

In line with the broader trend of consumers looking for cues on sustainability, the survey found that Indian consumers have become more intentional about their purchase decisions.

“Consumers are also increasingly aware of the way their food impacts the world at large. Majority of Indians say that fair labour practices and animal welfare impact their food choices. Environmental concerns, such as carbon footprint associated with production, as well as low waste packaging, are also impactful," according to the survey findings.

