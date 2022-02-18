HLTH.network, which claims to be the world’s first base protocol layer for global health data, has launched its app, HLTH.run, in India.

The app aims to aid the users in leading a healthier life by incentivizing them in the form of tokens. They will earn HLTH tokens, a cryptocurrency, by indulging in physical activity. The tokens will be credited to the users’ HLTH.wallet, which they can use to buy vitamins and other supplements available at HLTH.store.

Besides earning HLTH tokens, the users can compete with their friends, earn badges, track their workout history, and set goals for themselves.

HLTH.run intends to make exercising or running more interesting and engaging for its users with easy user interface (UI) and exciting features.

According to the company, the newly launched app is committed to making healthcare secure, accessible, and affordable to all global citizens, focusing on expanding in India.

Speaking on the development, Axel Schumacher, chief executive officer, HLTH.run, said, “We are deeply concerned about the rapid rise in health problems in India, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. With HLTH.run, we are providing incentives in the form of tokens and rewards to people to encourage them to be physically active. Furthermore, they can make it fun by challenging their friends and inviting them to do the activity together. Additionally, we are also working on adding features like calorie count, workout planner, and tutorials to the app."

Meanwhile, researcher and Harvard biologist George Church has joined as co-founder of HLTH.network, the world’s first blockchain-powered genomics marketplace.

The company also aims to offer multiple health data-sharing solutions, including DNA non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace HLTH.NFT, DNA data marketplace HLTH.DNA, crypto health store HLTH.run, and healthcare blockchain-focused journal HLTH.Media.

