Now get AC in just 10 mins! Blinkit delivers in Delhi-NCR, plans expansion in other cities

Zomato's Quick Commerce-arm Blinkit's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa, on Saturday, March 29, announced that the firm will be delivering Air Conditioners (ACs) in 10 minutes, according to a social media post on platform X.

According to the social media post, the quick commerce platform has partnered up with Havells-owned brand Lloyd to deliver the AC to its customer's doorsteps in 10 minutes.

“Get Air Conditioners delivered in 10 minutes! We’ve partnered up with @MyLloydIndia to deliver their range of ACs this summer season,” said the executive in his post.

Blinkit plans to expand its operations to other cities, but for now, the company's collaboration rollout is specific to Delhi NCR, as per the announcement on Saturday.

“Deliveries have already started in Delhi NCR. Coming soon to other cities,” said Dhindsa in his post.

The post also highlighted that after the delivery, the installation for the same will be available within a 24-hour period from the date of delivery.

Netizens React Few people on social media appreciated Blinkit's move, and the majority of users raised concerns about the installation factor, which faces the maximum delays after the delivery of the air conditioner.

“Great, now I can impulse buy an AC the same way I order food,” said Parth Patel, responding to Dhindsa's post.

“Installation will still remain major painpoint. What is your vision on fixing those installation delays? Because that is the main pain area when it comes to AC buying,” said a social media user named Pro Traders Institute.

Adding to the installation delay concerns, Bhaskar Dabhi also said, “The main issue is getting it installed in a limited time. You can get AC in a few minutes, but it takes 1-2 days to set it up, as you have to follow up with the technicians who don't care!”

10-minute Ambulance Earlier this year, Blinkit launched its 10-minute ambulance service for residents of Gurugram in January 2025 offering doorstep access to emergency medical assistance.

“We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities,” said Albinder Dhindsa in his post.