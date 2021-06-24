Now IDFC First Bank halts banking services to crypto industry

“IDFC Bank joins a few of the other nationalized banks that have taken the stance to not service cryptocurrency-based companies. While RBI has clarified its stance that the banks can provide services after their due diligence, it is abruptly insane for these banks to take their foot back. These kinds of reactions also alarm the investors of cryptocurrencies for the wrong reason," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and chief executive officer, Unocoin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}