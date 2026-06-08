Regulator flags gaps in Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine trial

(Pls schedule for 6 AM)
Headline for print:
Panel pauses trials of TB
vaccine, seeks more data
New Delhi: Trials of one of the world's most promising tuberculosis vaccines have hit a regulatory hurdle and temporary pause, with a top government panel calling for additional data before the critical final stage can begin.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) advising India's drug regulator noted data gaps and a serious adverse event (SAE) in the Phase-II trial data of Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine candidate, and ordered a detailed laboratory investigation to determine whether the event was linked to the vaccine, according to minutes of a 28 May meeting reviewed by Mint, and two officials familiar with the matter.
New drug and vaccine candidates go through three phases of testing before approval for mass use is granted. The deferral of the phase-III trials potentially delays clearance for MTBVAC, a likely successor to the century-old Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, and comes at a time India bears the world's highest tuberculosis burden.