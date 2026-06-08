Regulator flags gaps in Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine trial

(Pls schedule for 6 AM)
Headline for print:
Panel pauses trials of TB
vaccine, seeks more data
New Delhi: Trials of one of the world's most promising tuberculosis vaccines have hit a regulatory hurdle and temporary pause, with a top government panel calling for additional data before the critical final stage can begin.
(Pls schedule for 6 AM)
Headline for print:
Panel pauses trials of TB
vaccine, seeks more data
New Delhi: Trials of one of the world's most promising tuberculosis vaccines have hit a regulatory hurdle and temporary pause, with a top government panel calling for additional data before the critical final stage can begin.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) advising India's drug regulator noted data gaps and a serious adverse event (SAE) in the Phase-II trial data of Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine candidate, and ordered a detailed laboratory investigation to determine whether the event was linked to the vaccine, according to minutes of a 28 May meeting reviewed by Mint, and two officials familiar with the matter.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) advising India's drug regulator noted data gaps and a serious adverse event (SAE) in the Phase-II trial data of Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine candidate, and ordered a detailed laboratory investigation to determine whether the event was linked to the vaccine, according to minutes of a 28 May meeting reviewed by Mint, and two officials familiar with the matter.
New drug and vaccine candidates go through three phases of testing before approval for mass use is granted. The deferral of the phase-III trials potentially delays clearance for MTBVAC, a likely successor to the century-old Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, and comes at a time India bears the world's highest tuberculosis burden.
The SEC reviewed Bharat Biotech's interim report from its phase-II study, as well as the protocol proposed for phase-III trials. While the company presented data showing that MTBVAC generated immune responses comparable to the BCG vaccine, the committee said Bharat Biotech missed some crucial steps.
“Firm has submitted phase II interim clinical study report with 90 days safety and 56 days immunogenicity data as per approved protocol. Interim immunogenicity analyses through Day 56, demonstrated comparable immunogenicity to BCG in both QFT-negative and QFT-positive participants,” the minutes said. Immunogenicity refers to a vaccine's ability to trigger an immune response in the body.
However, the committee identified several gaps in the submission, including the need to reconfirm immunogenicity findings using additional data, provide age-stratified analyses for adolescents and adults, and validate immune response data against raw datasets.
"Genomic analysis of SAE (serious adverse event) case be carried out to distinguish between wild strain versus vaccine-induced strain,” the minutes further added.
The committee also asked the company to submit immunogenicity data from days 0, 28 and 56 to reconfirm the primary outcome of the phase II study.
The panel ordered the firm to revise the phase III protocol, incorporating primary endpoints and a statistical design for the determination of efficacy outcome for further deliberation.
“Given these pending safety and data issues, the committee did not grant immediate approval. Instead, the panel recommended that the company must submit the requested information along with a thoroughly updated plan,” said one of the officials cited above, requesting anonymity.
Responding to Mint's queries, Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, described the SEC's observations as part of the normal regulatory review process.
“The Subject Expert Committee's review reflects exactly the kind of rigorous scientific dialogue we expect for a vaccine of this importance. The committee has asked us to re-present and reconfirm certain immunogenicity data and refine elements of our phase 3 trial design before approval—a constructive step,” Dr Ella said.
Dr Ella added that MTBVAC is one of the world's most advanced TB vaccine candidates and the only live-attenuated mycobacterium tuberculosis–based vaccine to have reached phase III, with a pivotal efficacy trial already underway in Africa.
“India carries the world's highest TB burden, making robust Indian data an urgent national priority. We are working closely with the regulator, will submit the additional data sought, and are hopeful of approval to commence our Phase 3 trial in India,” Dr Ella added.
The development also comes months after an expert committee rejected Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII)’s marketing authorization for its new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine calling the test data as “not adequate and conclusive,” as previously reported by Mint.
Queries emailed to the spokespersons of health and family welfare ministry, SII and DCGI on 4 June remained unanswered till press time.
Public health experts called for a significant increase in global funding for TB vaccine research.
“There is no doubt that we must prioritize the development of a TB vaccine," said Dr Soumya Swaminathan,former chief scientist at the World Health Organization and currently principal advisor for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme under the ministry of health and family welfare.
"Tuberculosis has a very long latent period, and its immune responses are still not fully understood. That’s why there are far fewer vaccine development efforts, longer trials and very little funding…There needs to be a significant increase in global funding for TB vaccine research and development, and we must encourage more companies to enter this space.”
Dr Sushila Kataria, vice-chairman, department of internal medicine & public health expert, Medanta, Gurugram said, “Verifying strong safety data over a few additional months is essential to ensure it does no harm,” she said.
India has set a target of eliminating tuberculosis by the end of this year, five years ahead of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals deadline of 2030. Public health experts say achieving that ambition will require more effective vaccines capable of preventing disease in adolescents and adults.