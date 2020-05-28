Home > Companies > News > Now, Microsoft looks to grab a $2 billion stake in RIL’s Jio Platforms
If the negotiations are successful, the world’s most valuable company will get a slice of Jio Platforms. (Mint)
If the negotiations are successful, the world’s most valuable company will get a slice of Jio Platforms. (Mint)

Now, Microsoft looks to grab a $2 billion stake in RIL’s Jio Platforms

2 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 12:40 AM IST Anirudh Laskar, Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • Microsoft may buy more than a 2.5% stake in Jio Platforms, which houses all of RIL’s digital and telecom initiatives
  • Foreign investors are making a beeline for Jio Platforms as they seek to tap India’s fast-growing digital market

Microsoft Corp. is negotiating an investment of as much as $2 billion in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital unit of India’s most valuable company, said two people aware of the discussions.

“Microsoft has been in discussions with several players in the digital payments services space. With Reliance, Microsoft is interested in buying more than a 2.5% stake in Jio Platforms," one of the two people cited above said, seeking anonymity.

If the negotiations are successful, the world’s most valuable company will get a slice of Jio Platforms that has already attracted investments worth $10 billion in just a month from marquee investors, including Facebook Inc., KKR & Co., Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic.

While Microsoft has shown a keen interest in cementing its partnership with Jio Platforms by buying a stake in the company, there is no guarantee that the investment will go through, the second person said, also requesting anonymity.

In February, Microsoft’s chief executive Satya Nadella said the company has forged a partnership with Reliance Jio. As part of the deal, Reliance Jio plans to set up data centres across the country and use Microsoft Azure’s cloud services for enterprise clients.

While a Microsoft spokesperson said the company does not “have any information to share here", an email sent to Reliance Industries did not elicit a response.

Foreign investors are making a beeline for Jio Platforms as they seek to tap India’s fast-growing digital market. Jio Platforms combines all of Reliance’s digital and telecom initiatives, including Jio digital services (mobile, broadband), apps, tech capabilities (artificial intelligence, Big Data, Internet of Things, etc.,) and other investments such as in Den Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.

The latest investment by KKR was announced on 22 May. The buyout firm agreed to pay 11,367 crore for a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, in what would be KKR’s single-largest investment in Asia so far. The deals have fetched Jio Platforms a valuation of around 4.91 trillion.

Facebook’s April announcement that it would invest $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in Jio was quickly followed by $750 million from Silver Lake and $1.5 billion from Vista Equity Partners. On 17 May, Jio Platforms said it was raising $870 million from General Atlantic.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The tech giant said it plans to continue adding new features to Skype.

Microsoft to keep investing in Skype despite success with Teams

2 min read . 26 May 2020
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, (REUTERS)

Mukesh Ambani's Jio listing can profit from US-China tech war

3 min read . 27 May 2020
Through these deals, RIL has affirmed Jio’s position as a global platform. This would help the company’s IPO plans, which have been in place for some years now, says an analyst.

Reliance plans to list Jio Platforms abroad

3 min read . 26 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout