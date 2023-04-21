Home / Companies / News /  Now playing: The Apple spectacle
The last few days have seen a lot of buzz around Apple, with the company opening its first India stores in Mumbai and Delhi. That chief executive officer Tim Cook showed up and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got observers excited about what’s next for the mega brand’s Indian presence. So far, our market has been dominated by Chinese smartphones, but Apple has seen its upper-end share rise at a pace that suggests enormous long-haul potential here for it to expand global sale volumes well past saturation points in richer markets. Another shift on the cards is in India’s place in Apple’s global strategy. On Thursday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, deputy information technology minister, said the company’s investments here could double or triple in the next few years. This is in harmony with reports of Apple aiming to ramp up its Indian manufacturing to a quarter of its total as part of its plan to reduce dependence on assembly units in China. So, in the years ahead, we can expect more Apple products globally to sport the “Made in India" tag. This should draw global attention to our aim of becoming the world’s next big factory. We should not squander this publicity.

