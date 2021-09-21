Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bharti AXA launches credit protection plan to cover loan liabilities

Bharti AXA launches credit protection plan to cover loan liabilities

Bharti AXA Life Group Credit Protection Pro acts as a flexible, convenient and affordable risk solution that offers multiple coverage options. (iStockphoto)
2 min read . 12:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Bharti AXA Life Insurance says the plan was designed to provide customers with a comprehensive solution that secures their future by providing financial security to their families against outstanding liabilities from life’s unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances 

NEW DELHI: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and insurer AXA, recently announced the launch of Bharti AXA Life Group Credit Protection Pro, a single premium group credit protection plan that offers customers the opportunity to safeguard their loved ones against a loan liability.

“This plan was designed to provide customers with a comprehensive solution that secures their future by providing financial security to their families against outstanding liabilities from life’s unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances such as death, terminal illness, accidental total and permanent disability, and critical illness," the insurer said.

This plan acts as a flexible, convenient and affordable risk solution that offers multiple coverage options:

Level cover: Under this option, the sum assured will remain constant throughout the coverage term

Reducing cover: Under this option, the sum assured reduces as per the loan repayment frequency chosen over the coverage term

This plan is primarily targeted towards borrowers/co-borrowers, namely customers who have taken loans/credit from regulated and other entities such as banks/fi­nancial institutions and other lending agencies providing different types of loans.

As per the insurer's statement, the plan can be offered to various types of loans such as—home loan, mortgage loan, education loan, loan against property (lap), two-wheeler loan/three-wheeler loan, car loan, credit card loan, other auto vehicle loans, personal loan, gold loan, other consumer loans, professional loan, commercial vehicle loan, commercial equipment loan, business loan, other commercial loan, SME loan, agriculture loan, farm equipment loan, tractor loan, microfinance loan and any other loan.

Apart from providing a cushioning for any outstanding liabilities in case of unforeseen circumstances, Bharti AXA Life Group Credit Protection Pro also offers the below benefits to a customer:

-Life cover

-Choice of different plan benefit options such as coverage for terminal illness, critical illness, accidental total & permanent disability, accidental death to provide comprehensive solution based on the option selected

-Choice of level or reducing plan coverage level options

-Coverage for loans with moratorium period ranging from one month to ten years

-Flexibility to include joint borrowers (max up to 4 borrowers)

-Premium rebates for women live and joint lives

-Option to cover 125% of the loan amount

