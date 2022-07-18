While replying in Lok Sabha, FinMin said the government, on the recommendations of the GST Council, has taken several measures for reforms in GST. These are structural changes like calibration of GST rates for correcting inverted duty structure and pruning of exemptions. Also, measures for improving tax compliance such as mandating e-way bill, ITC matching, mandating e-invoice, deployment of artificial intelligence and machine-based analytics, Aadhaar authentication for registration, calibrated action on non-filers, stop filers, targeted assessment-based action on the risky taxpayer, integration of e-way bill with fast tag, etc.