MUMBAI: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday said it has appointed Noopur Chaturvedi as chief executive of NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL).

As its chief executive officer (CEO), Chaturvedi’s mandate is to work on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) vision to scale up the Bharat Bill Pay platform and make it the most-preferred solution for all bill payments. She will work closely with the BBPS ecosystem to grow digital bill payments with superior customer experience.

Chaturvedi comes with two decades of experience in banking and fintech industry. Prior to NPCI, she held leadership positions at PayU and Airtel Payments Bank. She started her BFSI journey with CitiBank and has also worked with ING Vysya Bank, Samsung, and Infosys, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and management from IIM Lucknow.

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India and came into effect from 1 April 2021. According to the statement released on Thursday, NBBL is growing rapidly on account of the ease and accessibility it offers to the customers and the one-stop solution to billers for low-cost collections. Currently, NBBL offers recurring payment services to customers across several segments, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, Gas, Education fees, water, and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, housing society charges, and others.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

