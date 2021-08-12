NPCI Bharat BillPay appoints Noopur Chaturvedi as CEO

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India and came into effect from 1 April 2021. According to the statement released on Thursday, NBBL is growing rapidly on account of the ease and accessibility it offers to the customers and the one-stop solution to billers for low-cost collections. Currently, NBBL offers recurring payment services to customers across several segments, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, Gas, Education fees, water, and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, housing society charges, and others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}