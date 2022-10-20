NPCI Bharat Billpay partners Kotak Mahindra Bank for credit card bill payments

NPCI Bharat Billpay partners Kotak Mahindra Bank for credit card bill payments1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
Through this integration, Kotak customers will now be empowered to seamlessly make their credit card bill payments through Bharat BillPay
Mumbai: NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Thursday said it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to introduce its credit cards on the Bharat BillPay ecosystem.
Through this integration, Kotak customers will now be able to make their credit card bill payments through Bharat BillPay, it said. Kotak Mahindra Bank, it said, has become the first private bank to go live in the credit card category on Bharat BillPay ecosystem.
With this, Kotak credit card holders will be able to pay their credit card bills at any point in time from any given location through Bharat BillPay-enabled channels like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, among others, and get instant confirmation on payments.
Ambuj Chandna, president, consumer assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, Kotak is at the forefront of providing ease and convenience in the lives of customers through digital innovations and offerings.
Noopur Chaturvedi, chief executive of NBBL said, customers today want choice of channels and mode, and indeed full and interoperability while payment their payments, and credit card customers are no different.
“We believe this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank would benefit a large number of customers with easy credit card bill payments across channels. We are committed towards achieving the vision of completely overhauling the bill payments experience in India through digitisation, and this is an important step in that direction."
Bharat BillPay is a one-stop destination offering recurring payment services to customers across several segments including electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water, and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, subscription fees, mobile prepaid recharges, among other things. It is growing rapidly on account of the ease and accessibility it offers to its customers. Bharat BillPay offers over 20,000 billers across multiple bank and non-bank channels.