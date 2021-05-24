The National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) on Monday announced it has onboarded Turkey's global payment solutions company PayCore as one of the certified partners for RuPay SoftPOS to drive cashless payments across the country.

RuPay SoftPOS enables merchants to accept payments securely from contactless cards, mobile wallets, and wearables just with their mobile phones. Millions of merchants now can convert their near filed communication-enabled (NFC) smartphones into a POS machine to accept contactless payments through RuPay SoftPOS, it said.

Under this association, NPCI said it has authorized the SoftPOS solution developed by PayCore for RuPay. This solution can be integrated into bank or aggregator acquiring systems to enable acquiring of RuPay using mobile phones enabled with NFC capability or add-ons.

According to the statement, NPCI aims to widen the spread of RuPay SoftPOS among micro, small and medium-sized businesses in different parts of the country, with its network of banks along with PayCore.

With PayCore’s SoftPOS solution, which enables smartphones and tablets to be used as POS terminals without any additional devices, the investment costs required by banks to reach over 63 million micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses will be significantly reduced, said Ali Kançal, chief executive of PayCore.

“India has an enormous economy where we have already invested before and have extensive market insight. Hitachi Payment, one of the largest digital payment companies in India, uses PayCore’s SoftPOS technology in its data center and SBI Payment, the payment solutions company of the State Bank of India is also among our customers," said Kancal.

According to Nalin Bansal, chief of fintechs, corporates and new initiatives at NPCI, the launch of RuPay SoftPoS solution is aimed at supporting small merchants which form the backbone of our economy and is one of many in the series of launches starting with its open-loop transit program in 2017.

