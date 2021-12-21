MUMBAI : National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Udemy Business, a destination for learning and teaching online, to encourage continuous learning and skill development for its employees.

NPCI said it offers programmes to build capability in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Advance Open Source, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Product Strategy and Relationship Management, among others.

“Under its vision of ‘Talent Development for All’, NPCI is betting big on the capability building of its employees and has increased its budget for Learning & Development (L&D) by seven times. The three-year association with Udemy Business will offer courses on in-demand skills such as tech, domain, behavioural, and leadership skills to all NPCI employees, who will now be able to access challenging assignments to enable experiential learning," it said.

Nishith Chaturvedi, chief human resources and administration, NPCI said, “With this initiative, our employees can acquire the relevant skill sets required in the wake of this fast-paced disruptive world. It is our firm belief that our upskilled and trained employees are a catalyst of change for NPCI to constantly deliver innovative solutions to its stakeholders."

According to Vinay Pradhan, country head (India and South Asia) at Udemy Business, as NPCI continues to enable its team to learn and develop skills at work, Udemy Business looks forward to working with them to meet the challenges of the evolving technology space.

