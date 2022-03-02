National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered Yatra.com and SBI Card to launch a co-branded ‘Yatra SBI Card’ on the RuPay network.

The card offers exclusive travel benefits on booking flights and hotels which would be applicable six times a year, as per the press release. As a welcome onboarding gift, users of this card are entitled to Yatra.com vouchers worth ₹8,250. They can use this voucher to book flight tickets, hotel reservations, and the likes from Yatra.com, the press note added.

By using the new card, travellers will get 6 reward points per ₹100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies, entertainment, and international travel. It also comes with a complimentary air accident cover of ₹50 lakh. Besides, the card offers 1% fuel surcharge waiver to the customers. There is also an additional feature of an annual fee waiver if the customer spends over ₹1 lakh in a year using this card, as per the press release.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “This card is one of the most compelling offerings from our robust travel card portfolio, designed to provide unmatched benefits to our customers. By virtue of RuPay’s extensive reach, customers will be able to access a wider payment network, increasing ease and convenience for them as they globetrot."

“We believe this card will emerge as the ultimate travel companion for customers and offer a rewarding travel experience to millions of customers," said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

Manish Amin, Co-Founder & CIO - yatra said, “In the digitized world, benefits from financial cards are essential for the consumers wherein benefits need to be diverse and should cover maximum requirements for them. With the Yatra SBI Card, travellers can avail welcome gift vouchers, travel benefits, reward points, among others. It will also include access to fee waivers, fuel surcharge waivers and complimentary accident coverage."

