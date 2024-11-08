How NPCI's Bharat Connect aims to streamline B2B payments for small businesses

“We're not building it (data) and we don't intend to build it either. Now, tomorrow it is quite possible that RBI may come to us and say that have your data also made available on account aggregator platforms and then we will do that. RBI may also come and say let the Bharat Connect data and the B2B data be available for ULI (Unified Lending Interface), so we could do that as and when," she said, adding that the platform will also "explore synergies with ULI over the course of time.