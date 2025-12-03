NPST secures ₹300 crore investment from Tata Mutual Fund to fuel global expansion and AI-first strategy

Network People Services Technologies (NPST), a prominent force in the digital payments and banking infrastructure sector, on Wednesday announced a major capital infusion, successfully raising over ₹300 crore through a preferential allotment to Tata Mutual Fund. This significant investment is poised to accelerate NPST's strategic initiatives, including aggressive global expansion, enhanced product innovation, and a core pivot towards becoming an AI-first technology company, the company said in an official exchange filing.

The preferential issue, which has received all necessary listing approvals from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Limited, was fully subscribed by Tata Mutual Fund. The transaction involved the issuance of 14,46,500 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹2,074 per share, which includes a premium of ₹2,064. Following the allotment, Tata Mutual Fund’s shareholding in NPST will increase to 9.42%, a substantial endorsement of the company's growth trajectory and market position, the official statement read.

Strategic Use of Funds NPST, which acts as a critical technology service partner to over twenty regulated entities, banks, fintechs, and payment platforms, confirmed that the newly raised capital is earmarked for several strategic priorities. A significant portion of the funds is dedicated to supporting global expansion plans, with a focus on high-growth regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, according to the company. The funds will also be used for product innovation, upgrading infrastructure, and building capabilities in emerging technologies. Furthermore, NPST plans to pursue selective inorganic growth, acquiring businesses, products, and accounts that complement its capabilities across payments, lending, and international markets. The company said its strategic focus is to scale its core payments platform into new segments, exploring use cases in collections, embedded finance, and digital banking.

Commenting on the fundraise, Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director of NPST, said, “The participation of Tata Mutual Fund is a strong endorsement of the progress we have made and positions us to capture the next phase of growth. The future of payments will be shaped by intelligence built into every layer of the stack. Our focus is to evolve into an AI-first payments technology company that brings smarter risk controls, better customer experiences, and more efficient processing to our partners. This investment enables us to deepen our work in emerging technologies and build platforms that are ready for the next decade of innovation.”

Reinforcing NPST’s long-term foundation, Mr. Ashish Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of NPST, added, “This milestone reflects the trust placed in NPST’s governance, resilience, and long-term approach to value creation. We have built the company with a strong foundation and a clear commitment to responsible growth. The investment strengthens our balance sheet and gives us the stability to continue serving our banking and fintech partners with reliability and consistency.”

