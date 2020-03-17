NEW DELHI : The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) that represents the interests of over 500,000 restaurants in the country has advised its member restaurants to shut their eateries, bars, pubs, cafes starting tomorrow till March 31 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. The NRAI committee announced the decision on Tuesday after consulting various chapter members.

“As NRAI we have taken a decision of advising members to close all restaurants starting tomorrow across India because we are endangering a lot of employees, there is no point dealing with it right now, we will never be able to survive the guilt if a fatality occurs at our end," said Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI. Katriar added the decision was taken earlier today. We had a meeting today with the managing committee, and several city-specific chapters of NRAI and reached a unanimous decision on this.

The decision for restaurants to close, however, is purely voluntary, and not mandatory, he said. The advisory applies to bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants etc. Katriar estimates that a few thousand restaurants could "shut down over the next few days" following the advisory. Restaurants have already shut outlets, especially in states where malls have been directed to close down.

Priyank Sukhija, CEO and managing director, First Fiddle Restaurants said the company will close 31 outlets across India. "In the wake of coronavirus we can’t deny the fact that restaurants are places where social distancing can’t be practised. These are times when we need to think about our staff and patrons more than our business. At midnight today we at First Fiddle are shutting down all our restaurants till 31st March across the country and we will be back with a bang once the virus goes," he said. Sukhija is a member of the NRAI.

"For the safety of our staff members and our guests closures have to happen," said Inderjeet Singh Banga, NRAI Gurgaon chapter head, and promoter of Prankster, and Pirates of Grill The government directive also clearly states that dance floors can’t be operated and no gatherings of more than 50 allowed. In large restaurants staff strength is more than 50 alone hence we need to close down till situation is under control, he added.

Dinesh Arora , founder, Eastman Color restaurants that owns brands like Unplugged Courtyard and La roca added that in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s time to take some stern steps to take care of our staff and patrons. "Looking at the patterns from the past we have decided to fight out the virus by a temporary shut-down of all our outlet operations till 31st March," Arora said.

But others said they will continue operations, at least in locations where state governments have not directed the closure of outlets.

"Malls have been asked to close via a government directive. So naturally, all stores and restaurants there are closed because of that. Our standalone outlets and home deliveries are open and every precaution is being taken for safety and hygiene, said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd that runs Domino’s pizza chain in India said its restaurants will continue to operate as usual.

India is going on lock down mode as state governments step up efforts to shut down schools, colleges, cinema halls, and in some cases even malls to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus that has affected lakhs of people the world over. Businesses, on the other hand, have also advised employees to work from home.