NRAI contests exclusion from CCI confidentiality ring in Zomato antitrust probe
Summary
- The confidentiality ring—introduced by the CCI in April 2022—allows designated representatives of parties limited access to sensitive commercial data to enable fair scrutiny during antitrust proceedings.
NEW DELHI : The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging its exclusion from the confidentiality ring set up by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the ongoing antitrust investigation against food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy.