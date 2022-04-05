NRAI ‘extremely happy’ with CCI's probe order against Zomato, Swiggy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its order released 4 April, the competition watchdog said it was of the view that there existed “a prima facie case with respect to some of the conduct of Zomato and Swiggy, which required an investigation by the director general” to determine whether it breached the competition law
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday said it is “extremely happy" with the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) directive to order a probe into alleged anti-competitive practices followed by food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy.
Last year, the industry association that has been rallying for a level playing field in the online food delivery market, approached the competition watchdog with evidence to back “anti-competitive“ practices such as data masking and charging exorbitant commissions by food aggregators.
The NRAI had filed information with the CCI on 1 July 2021, highlighting the concerns and issues related to the functioning of food aggregator platforms which should ideally operate as a neutral marketplace.
“NRAI looks forward to a positive outcome of this investigation which will pave the way towards providing a level playing field for all stakeholders in the ecosystem," the association said in a statement the day after the CCI order.
NRAI has been engaging with both the aggregators and the concerned government authorities in the past few years to resolve existing pain points of the industry vis-à-vis operations of the aggregators, it said.
NRAI members called these issues “pain points" that were “amplified" during the pandemic when restaurants and cloud kitchens remained shuttered for dine-in orders. Their dependence on aggregators also increased.
“We are very happy that the Hon’ble CCI saw merits in our submission which highlighted the restaurant industry’s concerns," it added in its statement.
The CCI has asked its director-general of investigation to complete the probe in 60 days, Mint reported on Monday after reviewing a copy of the document.
The regulator also clarified that nothing in its order should be tantamount to a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case and that the director-general should conduct the investigation without being swayed in any manner by the commission’s observations.
