NRAI files additional information with CCI against food aggregators

On 12 July, NRAI filed additional information along with evidence with the CCI highlighting practices such as exorbitant commissions charged by Zomato and Swiggy in the range of 25 to 35% of the order value in 2020-21. It also raised concerns around delayed payments; apart from alleging that aggregators force restaurant partners to give discounts to maintain a prominent visibility of their listing. It also highlighted the practice of price parity—there have been instances wherein some partners have been delisted from platform since they offered some better rates to consumers on other channels, it said.