NRAI, ONDC say working together more strategically than ever

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and ONDC on Thursday said they are working together more strategically than ever to shape a robust, inclusive framework that supports the growth and digital empowerment of food businesses across the country.

Refuting reports that NRAI has withdrawn from Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the two entities reaffirmed their strong partnership in a joint statement.

"We have not paused anything. Our engagement with ONDC is ongoing and purposeful. We are currently in the process of building a viable and scalable model and engaging in discussions through ONDC's Food Council which includes participation of all stakeholders, like restaurateurs and network participants and NRAI," Sagar Daryani, President, NRAI said.

Similarly, Marichi Mathur, SVP at ONDC said,"We have an ongoing engagement with NRAI and together, we are working to build an inclusive, transparent, and interoperable network that empowers lakhs of restaurants and food brands to participate in digital commerce on their own terms."

This partnership is crucial to driving access, visibility, and equitable growth for food businesses of all sizes, from neighbourhood outlets to national brands, Mathur said, adding "we are exploring innovative pathways that benefit both industry stakeholders and consumers".

NRAI said its involvement with ONDC Network has always been rooted in the larger vision of enabling restaurants to participate in digital commerce on equitable and transparent terms.