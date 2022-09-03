NRAI wary of Swiggy, Zomato dine-in discounts2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 12:20 AM IST
- Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner — two new discount-driven features — are being rolled out with offers of a host of benefits to diners
In what may turn out to be another spat between restaurants and food aggregators, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday cautioned its partner-members against programs being piloted by Swiggy and Zomato offering discounts and promotions on dine-in orders.