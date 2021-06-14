Mumbai: The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders of India's Adani group companies are not frozen, a source at the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) told Reuters.

Reports of a freeze on the accounts sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday.

The freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new, the source said. "NSDL hasn't taken any action now," the source added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

