Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >NSDL clarifies no freeze on accounts of 3 FPIs holding Adani Group's stocks: Report

NSDL clarifies no freeze on accounts of 3 FPIs holding Adani Group's stocks: Report

Premium
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File photo)
1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Reuters

  • Reports of a freeze on the accounts sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday
  • The freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new, the source said

Mumbai: The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders of India's Adani group companies are not frozen, a source at the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) told Reuters.

Mumbai: The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders of India's Adani group companies are not frozen, a source at the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) told Reuters.

Reports of a freeze on the accounts sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Reports of a freeze on the accounts sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new, the source said. "NSDL hasn't taken any action now," the source added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!