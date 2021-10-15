NSDL e-Governance bets on open-source platforms to diversify services

Sethi, who is also a member of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Advisory Council formed in July, pointed out that NSDL e-Governance’s pilot of running an open-source enabled cab-hailing platform in Kochi was successful, and “has now gone live as a full-scale project. We provided the infrastructure services of the gateway and registry". With ONDC, noted Sethi, NSDL e-Governance is attempting to play a similar role in digitizing the kirana (neighbourhood grocery) or the e-commerce segment by providing the gateway services over there as an infrastructure player and also become an ecosystem enabler to get market participants to join these open networks.