NSDL e-Governance gets RBI nod for account aggregator biz

Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, NSDL e-Governance, said, “Account Aggregator is a critical step in enabling data democracy. It is a first-of-its-kind consent framework that empowers an individual with control over his or her data, and the ability to securely and digitally access and share the same. NSDL e-Governance has been at the forefront of creating the nation’s digital public infrastructure, and managing and securing citizen data at population scale. With the trust of millions, built over a period of 25 years, we believe NSDL e-Governance Account Aggregator services can play a pivotal role as a core contributor to a data-led economic empowerment and inclusion at scale."