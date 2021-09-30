MUMBAI: Shareholders of securities depository National Securities Depositories Ltd (NSDL) have ratified the appointment of former Indian Bank head Padmaja Chunduru as its chief executive on 29 September.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had approved Chunduru's appointment as NSDL CEO. She had assumed charge on 22 September, NSDL said in a statement.

Chunduru is a post-graduate in commerce from Andhra University and has around 37 years of experience in banking. Prior to this role, she was the chief executive of Indian Bank, from September 2018 to August 2021, and has also worked with State Bank of India as deputy managing director of digital banking.

Prior to that, she was the country head of US operations at SBI from 2014 to 2017 in New York. She has held position as a director in Life Insurance Corp of India and was also the non-executive chairperson (nominee director) of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd.

“Chunduru has extensive experience in stakeholder management, digital transformation, regulatory affairs, international experience and driving innovation with a focus on delivering growth and enhancing value.

NSDL is India’s first and largest securities depository and has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by introducing dematerialisation which facilitated electronic holding and settlement of securities. As on 31 August, the total value of securities held in the NSDL system was ₹287.38 trillion ($3.94 trillion). This accounts for over 89% of all securities dematerialised in the country.

