NSE Academy acquires majority stake in TalentSprint

NSE Academy on Tuesday announced the acquisition of majority stake in deep tech education firm TalentSprint. NSE Academy is wholly-owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange Ltd.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Hyderabad-based TalentSprint offers advanced certification programmes in emerging and deep technologies to professionals using a hybrid online/onsite mode.

The programmes are offered in a close collaborative partnership with academic institutions and global big tech corporations.

The Nexus-backed company's courses offer coverage of new-age subjects, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computational data science, fintech, Blockchain, cybersecurity, AI marketing, digital health, digital and robotic process automation, among others.

"TalentSprint augments NSE Academy's objective to be the leader in the education segment with the aim of continuous lifelong learning...not only in finance skills but also adjacent areas in emerging technology areas such as AI, ML, fintech and Blockchain in the capital market and BFSI domain through online and offline modes," a statement said.

In recent times, there has been a high demand for skill acquisition/ up-gradation in these areas, which are also leading to employment avenues for the nation's young graduates and workforce, it added.

Moreover, these latest technologies have the biggest impact in the BFSI space and hence an expansion in these areas is a natural progression for NSE Academy, the statement said.

"As the BFSI industry evolves into a more tech-enabled industry, it is imperative that we strengthen our expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies. TalentSprint's vision and portfolio offerings complement our growth ambitions in this space and we are very excited about this partnership," NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said.

NSE's mission has been to support the growth of Indian capital markets and financial education has been the biggest enabler to achieving this goal, he added.

"We share a common vision of how digital platforms are enablers of trust, quality, and scale, and how important it is to rapidly disseminate high-quality deep tech expertise to all professionals across BFSI, Technology, Consulting, and emerging sectors," TalentSprint Co-Founder and CEO Santanu Paul said.

There are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another ten million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills, he added.

"Between us, we have all the necessary synergies - capabilities, reach, resources, partnerships - to become a powerhouse in deep tech education and empower the workforce of tomorrow," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via