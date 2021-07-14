MUMBAI: NSEIT , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has acquired a majority stake in cloud-based services provider Cloudxchange.io for an undisclosed amount.

"Cloudxchange.io augments NSEIT’s vision of becoming a cloud-native, niche & innovative digital solution provider for enterprises. The addition of new-age cloud offerings of Cloudxchange.io to NSEIT’s digital transformation portfolio will further enhance its offerings to provide a complete 360° digital transformation suite for its enterprise clients. In recent times, the entire industry has witnessed an exponential surge in cloud adoption especially during the pandemic," NSE said in a release.

With this addition, NSEIT will offer end-to-end digital transformation solutions from cloud to security. This is NSEIT’s second acquisition after acquiring Aujas Cybersecurity Ltd in 2019.

Cloudxchange.io is a leading multi-cloud managed services provider and established player in cloud-based services. It has 250 plus enterprise clients across sectors including BFSI, manufacturing, logistics, and government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.