NSE chief's posting gets shareholder approval
- Ashish Chauhan is one of the founding members of NSE where he worked from 1992 to 2000
MUMBAI : Shareholders of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange, on Sunday approved the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with a unanimous vote of 99.99%, a statement by the exchange said. The voting was done with remote e-voting process.