NSE chief's posting gets shareholder approval

1 min read . 01:49 AM ISTPriyanka Gawande

  • Ashish Chauhan is one of the founding members of NSE where he worked from 1992 to 2000

MUMBAI :Shareholders of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange, on Sunday approved the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with a unanimous vote of 99.99%, a statement by the exchange said. The voting was done with remote e-voting process.

At an extraordinary general meeting of NSE, an ordinary resolution was passed by the shareholders to consider and approve the appointment of Chauhan as MD and CEO.

On 18 July, the Securities and Exchange Board of India cleared the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as the new MD and CEO for a five-year term. He was the MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Former MD and CEO of NSE, Vikram Limaye’s tenure ended on 16 July. Chauhan is credited for modernizing of financial derivatives in India, especially screen-based trading. He is one of the founding members of NSE where he worked from 1992 to 2000. Under him, BSE has taken a leadership position in setting up small and medium enterprises platform, offer for sale, mutual funds distribution through exchanges.

