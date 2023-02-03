NSE includes brokerage firm linked to Adani group on watch list
- The NSE added a firm run by a relative of Adani: Monarch Networth Capital
The fall in the valuation of Adani Group’s 10 companies in nine days prompted the National Stock Exchange to place them under additional surveillance on Friday. NSE also included a group affiliate on this list.
